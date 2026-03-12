Government raises import LNG prices after hike in petroleum products

Summary After increasing petroleum product rates, the federal government has raised imported LNG prices for March; Sui Northern and Sui Southern see significant per MMBTU increases.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Following recent hikes in petroleum prices, the federal government has also increased the rates for imported liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) announced a significant increase in LNG prices for March. For Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, the price per MMBTU has been raised by Rs622. According to the notification, this represents an increase of $2.22 per MMBTU, bringing the new price to $13.55 per MMBTU for Sui Northern consumers.

For Sui Southern Gas Company, the price per MMBTU has been increased by Rs634, equivalent to $2.26 per MMBTU. The new price for Sui Southern consumers is now set at $12.53 per MMBTU.

The price adjustments come as part of the government’s efforts to manage the cost of imported energy in the country amid global market fluctuations.