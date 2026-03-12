New complaint procedure launched for electricity consumers; minister urges public to call 118

Summary Energy Minister Sardar Owais Laghari launches new electricity complaint system; calls on public to use 118 helpline for fast resolution and accountability of DISCOs.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Energy, Sardar Owais Laghari, has announced a new complaint procedure to ensure prompt resolution of electricity consumers’ issues. Under the new framework, DISCO officers will face action for poor performance, while high-performing subdivisions will be recognised monthly.

The 118 smart call centre has been designated as a one-window service for consumers. Over the past five months, the platform has received more than 2 million calls, with over 96 percent handled successfully. More than 2.4 million electricity complaints have been recorded nationwide, with 99.49 percent resolved.

LESCO registered the highest number of complaints at over 1 million, while MEPCO resolved over 600,000 complaints. FESCO and GEPCO also achieved over 99 percent resolution rates.

The Energy Minister instructed DISCOs to make the 118 service widely available to the public and took notice of low complaint registration in PESCO, HESCO, SEPCO, HESCO, and K-Electric, directing them to promote 118 service to consumers.

Owais Laghari said customer service directors of all DISCOs would be held accountable, and line staff and officers are to immediately resolve complaints. Officials said the 118 platform has increased transparency in electricity services and strengthened public confidence.

The Power Division is committed to further improving the 118 service, with monthly performance data of all subdivisions to be published. Citizens are urged to contact 118 for timely resolution of electricity-related issues.