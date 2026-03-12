PSX closes in red as KSE-100 index drops 1,437 points amid Middle East tensions

Summary PSX closed in the red as the KSE-100 index fell 1,437 points to 154,421 amid Middle East tensions. The index touched a low of 153,503 during volatile trading.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended Thursday’s session in the negative zone as investor sentiment remained under pressure due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Trading on the fourth business day of the week began on a negative note, and during the session the KSE-100 index dropped by more than 2,000 points, touching a low of 153,503 points.

However, the market recovered some of its losses later in the day, with the benchmark index closing down by 1,437 points at 154,421 points.

During the trading session, the KSE-100 index recorded an intraday high of 157,080 points, while the lowest level of the day remained 153,503 points.

Out of 568 listed companies, shares of 157 companies recorded gains, while 252 companies witnessed a decline in their share prices.

Meanwhile, 400 million shares worth around Rs24 billion were traded at the Pakistan Stock Exchange during the day.

It is worth noting that in the previous trading session, the KSE-100 index had closed at 155,858 points after losing 318 points.