Pakistan receives $5.17 billion from external sources in seven months

Updated on

Summary Pakistan received $5.17 billion from external sources between July and January of the current fiscal year, with Saudi Arabia, China, IMF and global financial institutions among key lenders

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan received $5.17 billion from external sources between July and January of the current fiscal year, according to documents released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The economic affairs documents state that $1.84 billion was received as budgetary support during the July–January period, while $1.90 billion was secured for various development projects. Among the countries extending financial assistance, Saudi Arabia provided the largest loan of $700 million to Pakistan.

According to the documents, Saudi Arabia also extended a $700 million facility in the form of deferred oil payments. Meanwhile, China provided a loan of $540 million, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) disbursed $200 million to Pakistan.

The report further revealed that Standard Chartered Bank extended a loan of $140 million, while the Asian Development Bank provided $630 million in financial assistance. The

World Bank disbursed $850 million, and the Islamic Development Bank extended financing worth $530 million during the same period.

According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ details of funds received from external sources between July and January, Pakistan received $622.7 million during January alone.

