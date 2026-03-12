Oil climbs as tankers are attacked in Iraqi waters amid Middle East war

Summary Oil prices jumped over 6% after tankers near Iraq were hit by suspected Iranian explosive boats amid the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, raising fears of wider supply disruptions

BEIJING (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Thursday after Iraqi security officials said Iranian explosive-laden boats had hit two fuel oil ​tankers amid other global supply disruptions from the U.S.-Israeli war on ‌Iran.

Brent futures rose $5.69, or 6.19%, to $97.67 a barrel at 0118 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $5.11, or 5.86%, to $92.36.

Two foreign tankers carrying Iraqi fuel oil were ​hit by unidentified attackers in Iraq's territorial waters, causing them to catch ​fire, the director general of the General Company for Ports, Farhan ⁠al-Fartousi, told Reuters on Wednesday.

An initial investigation from Iraqi security officials showed explosive-laden ​boats from Iran had hit the two tankers.

"This appears to mark a direct ​and forceful Iranian response to the IEA's overnight announcement of a massive strategic reserve release aimed at cooling runaway prices," said Tony Sycamore, an IG analyst.

The International Energy Agency agreed ​to release a record 400 million barrels of oil to help rein in ​prices that have spiked due to supply shocks from the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

The U.S. is ‌contributing ⁠the bulk of that release - 172 million barrels - from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

"The IEA's release of oil reserves may be only a temporary solution, as disruptions to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and a major production halt in ​some Middle Eastern countries ​could cause a ⁠long-term supply crunch," said Tina Teng, market strategist at Moomoo ANZ.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Washington ​was in "very good shape" in its war on Iran and ​that ⁠the U.S. was "going to look very strongly at the straits."

U.S. intelligence indicates, however, that Iran's leadership is still largely intact and is not at risk of collapse any ⁠time soon, ​according to sources familiar with the matter.

"Oil ​prices continued to face upside pressure as there were no signs of war de-escalation in the Middle ​East," said Teng.