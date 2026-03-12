Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Gold, silver prices decline after two-day gap

Gold, silver prices decline after two-day gap
Updated on

Summary Gold and silver prices declined in international and domestic markets after a two-day gap, with gold falling by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Gold and silver prices recorded a decline in both international and local markets after a gap of two days.

According to market data, the price of gold in the international bullion market fell by $29 per ounce, bringing it down to $5,176.

In the local market, the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs2,900 to reach Rs540,362. Likewise, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs2,486 to Rs463,273.

Silver prices also witnessed a decline. The price of silver per tola fell by Rs179 to Rs9,175, while the rate of 10 grams of silver decreased by Rs153 to Rs7,866.

Market experts say that fluctuations in the global bullion market continue to affect prices of precious metals in Pakistan.

Gold prices, Silver prices, Bullion market, Precious metals, Pakistan economy, Gold rate Pakistan, Silver rate Pakistan, Dunya News

Browse Topics
Business

Related News

Finance Minister signals further increase in petroleum prices
Pakistan completes 5G spectrum auction with $500 million investment
PSX closes in red as KSE-100 index drops 1,437 points amid Middle East tensions
US opens new unfair-trade probes to rebuild Trump's tariff pressure
Featured

Finance Minister signals further increase in petroleum prices

Pakistan enters 5G era as spectrum auction ends with $510 million windfall

Trump says he is not worried about Iran-backed attacks on US soil

UAE president holds multiple calls with Trump and Putin amid regional tensions

Tapmad secures exclusive PSL 11 streaming rights, expands global digital reach