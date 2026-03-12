Gold, silver prices decline after two-day gap

Summary Gold and silver prices declined in international and domestic markets after a two-day gap, with gold falling by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Gold and silver prices recorded a decline in both international and local markets after a gap of two days.

According to market data, the price of gold in the international bullion market fell by $29 per ounce, bringing it down to $5,176.

In the local market, the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs2,900 to reach Rs540,362. Likewise, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs2,486 to Rs463,273.

Silver prices also witnessed a decline. The price of silver per tola fell by Rs179 to Rs9,175, while the rate of 10 grams of silver decreased by Rs153 to Rs7,866.

Market experts say that fluctuations in the global bullion market continue to affect prices of precious metals in Pakistan.

