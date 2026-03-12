SBP releases latest Roshan Digital Account statistics

Summary State Bank of Pakistan reports continued inflows in Roshan Digital Accounts, with $241.8 million deposited in February and total inflows since 2020 reaching $12.17 billion.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The State Bank of Pakistan has released the latest statistics for Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA), showing continued inflows from overseas Pakistanis.

According to the data, deposits worth $241.8 million were made into Roshan Digital Accounts during February this year. The central bank reported a monthly increase of $25.6 million in the accounts.

Since the launch of the initiative in September 2020, total inflows into the RDA programme have reached $12.17 billion.

The data further revealed that $146.7 million was utilised within Pakistan during February 2026, while profits amounting to $21.3 million were repatriated abroad.

Outstanding liabilities under the Roshan Digital Accounts stood at $73.8 million during the same period.

According to the State Bank, a total of $1.6 billion has been deposited in RDAs during the first eight months of the current fiscal year.

During February 2026 alone, 7,643 new accounts were opened, bringing the total number of Roshan Digital Accounts to 909,407.