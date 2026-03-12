Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rise by $41 million

Updated on

Summary Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $41 million during the week ending March 6, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves recorded an increase of $41 million during the past week, according to figures released by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The central bank stated that during the week ending March 6, the reserves rose by $41 million to reach $16.3411 billion.

According to the SBP, the country’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at $21.5983 billion during the same period.

The central bank further said that commercial banks held reserves worth $5.2572 billion.

The increase in reserves reflects a modest improvement in the country’s external financial position.

 

