FBR launches major austerity measures, 60pc official vehicles grounded

Summary FBR begins austerity drive, orders 60% official vehicles parked, cuts fuel expenses by 50%, seeks two-day salary from senior officers and directs 50% staff to work from home.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - As part of the federal government’s austerity measures, the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has formed a high-level committee to implement additional cost-saving and protection steps.

The FBR has ordered that 60 percent of official vehicles in field offices and headquarters be parked immediately.

In addition, a major decision has been taken to reduce fuel expenses of offices and headquarters by 50 percent.

FBR allows 50pc staff to work from home under austerity measures

Officers in Grade 20 and above have also been requested to voluntarily contribute two days’ salary in advance as part of the austerity initiative.

Furthermore, directives have been issued for 50 percent of staff to immediately begin working from home.

A complete ban has also been imposed on the purchase of durable goods, while a 20 percent reduction has been announced in the non-ERE budget for the fourth quarter.

The FBR has set a deadline of March 11 for officials to submit an implementation report on the new measures.