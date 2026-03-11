Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Pakistan records 4.70pc inflation as food and fuel prices fluctuate

Pakistan records 4.70pc inflation as food and fuel prices fluctuate
Updated on

Summary Pakistan’s annual inflation hits 4.70%, weekly prices rose for chicken, LPG, and bananas, while tomatoes, eggs, and flour became cheaper; 27 items remained stable.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has recorded an annual inflation rate of 4.70 percent, according to the latest weekly report released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The report indicates that on a weekly basis, inflation increased by 0.37 percent, with prices of 13 commodities rising while 11 others declined over the same period.

The report highlighted specific price changes during the week: chicken rose by 35.48 paisa per kilogram, the domestic LPG cylinder increased by 200 rupees, and bananas went up by more than 7 rupees per dozen.

Other items that experienced price hikes included beef, mutton, jaggery, and cigarettes.

Conversely, prices of some essential goods decreased. Tomatoes fell by 7.14 rupees per kilogram, eggs by 20 rupees per dozen, onions by 4 rupees per kilogram, and potatoes by 1.67 rupees per kilogram.

Additionally, a 20-kg bag of flour became 54.53 rupees cheaper, while masoor dal, moong dal, sugar, and ghee also saw reductions in their prices.

The report further stated that prices of 27 other items, including bread, fresh milk, and yogurt, remained stable over the week.

These fluctuations reflect the ongoing shifts in the cost of living affecting households across the country.

Browse Topics
Pakistan Business

Related News

PSX hits 158,224 as early session sees strong rally
Currency market on tenterhooks as Iran war weighs on sentiment
Oil prices choppy as WSJ reports IEA eyes biggest oil release ever
Pakistan explores new food export routes amid Middle East conflict
Featured

Finance Minister signals further increase in petroleum prices

Pakistan enters 5G era as spectrum auction ends with $510 million windfall

Trump says he is not worried about Iran-backed attacks on US soil

UAE president holds multiple calls with Trump and Putin amid regional tensions

Tapmad secures exclusive PSL 11 streaming rights, expands global digital reach