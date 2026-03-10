FBR allows 50pc staff to work from home under austerity measures

Summary FBR permits 50% of employees to work from home under new austerity policy, introduces staff rotation, bans new purchases, and orders reduction in fuel and operational expenses.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has begun implementing austerity measures announced by the prime minister, allowing 50 percent of employees to work from home.

According to officials, a staff rotation policy has been introduced at the FBR headquarters. The system will apply to employees from Grade 1 to Grade 16, ensuring that no more than 50 percent of staff remain present in offices at any given time.

An FBR spokesperson said all wings have been directed to strictly implement the instructions, while any changes in the rotation schedule will require approval from the relevant wing head. The administrative wing must also be informed about any adjustments.

Meanwhile, the FBR has imposed a complete ban on the purchase of new vehicles and equipment as part of the cost-cutting drive.

Offices have also been directed to park 60 percent of government vehicles immediately, while a 50 percent reduction in fuel expenses has been planned.

Officials of BS-20 and above have been requested to voluntarily donate two days’ salary to support the austerity initiative.

In addition, the non-ERE budget of the FBR will be reduced by 20 percent, and government vehicles have been instructed to operate strictly within the prescribed speed limits.

The spokesperson added that a committee has been formed to oversee implementation, and weekly reports on the progress of austerity measures have been sought from all FBR offices.