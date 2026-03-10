Airfares surge in Pakistan after jet fuel price hike

Summary Domestic and international airfares in Pakistan rise sharply after jet fuel prices increase to Rs342 per litre, with airlines adding Rs2,800–Rs28,000 to ticket prices.

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Airfares for both domestic and international flights in Pakistan have increased significantly after the government raised the price of jet fuel for commercial aircraft.

Reports in local media suggest that airlines have revised ticket prices following the rise in aviation fuel costs. Domestic flight fares have increased by Rs2,800 to Rs5,000 per ticket.

Ticket prices for routes including Karachi to Lahore, Islamabad and other cities have also been raised accordingly.

For international flights, fares have increased by Rs10,000 to Rs28,000, depending on the destination.

Airlines have reportedly increased fares by around Rs15,000 for flights from Pakistan to the Middle East and Central Asian countries. Meanwhile, ticket prices for long-haul routes such as Toronto and Manchester have risen by up to Rs28,000.

As a result, the one-way economy class fare for Toronto and Manchester flights has exceeded Rs250,000, according to sources.

The increase comes after the government recently raised jet fuel prices by Rs154 per litre, taking the new price to Rs342 per litre in Pakistan.

Following the hike, domestic airlines have adjusted fares for both local and international routes to offset higher operational costs.