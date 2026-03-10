Rs40,000 premium prize bond draw results announced

Summary National Savings announces Rs40,000 premium prize bond results for Draw No. 36 held in Rawalpindi; first prize Rs80 million, second Rs30 million, third Rs500,000 for 660 winners.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Rs40,000 Premium Prize Bond Draw No. 36 was held today, March 10, 2026, in Rawalpindi, and the results have been officially announced by National Savings Pakistan.

The first prize of Rs80,000,000 was awarded to bond number 367558, while the second prize of Rs30,000,000 went to three bondholders with numbers 676830, 855627, and 463623. In addition, 660 winners shared the third prize of Rs500,000, giving many investors across Pakistan the chance to receive a cash reward.

The Rs40,000 premium prize bond is a high-value investment option under National Savings, offering larger rewards and additional tax benefits for registered investors. Thousands of bondholders participate in each quarterly draw, with three prize categories providing opportunities for multiple winners.

Officials noted that premium prize bonds, compared with regular bonds, offer higher cash prizes and remain a popular savings choice nationwide. Investors are advised to carefully check the full result list on the official saving.gov.pk website or theresult.pk to confirm if their bond number has won.

The draw maintains transparency and fairness under the supervision of National Savings Pakistan, ensuring public confidence in the scheme remains high.

Prize Summary – Rs40,000 Draw No. 36:

1st Prize: Rs80,000,000 – 1 Winner (367558)

2nd Prize: Rs30,000,000 – 3 Winners (676830, 855627, 463623)

3rd Prize: Rs500,000 – 660 Winners

The Rs40,000 premium prize bond remains one of Pakistan’s most attractive investment options, combining savings with the chance to win life-changing rewards.