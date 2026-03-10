Rs25,000 prize bond draw results announced

Summary National Savings Pakistan announces Rs25,000 prize bond draw results in Multan; first prize Rs30 million, second Rs10 million, and third Rs300,000 awarded to multiple winners.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The National Savings Pakistan has announced the results of the Rs25,000 Prize Bond draw held today, March 10, 2026, in Multan.

Officials confirmed that Draw No. 21 was conducted at the designated centre following approved procedures. Investors continue to regard prize bonds as a reliable and government-backed savings option, under the oversight of the State Bank of Pakistan, maintaining strong public confidence nationwide.

The Rs25,000 denomination primarily caters to high-value investors, offering larger rewards compared to smaller denominations while providing a secure investment channel. As a result, demand remains consistent across every draw cycle.

In the previous quarterly draw held in December 2025, two bondholders won the first prize, with winning numbers 011964 and 248597. Five participants claimed the second prize, with winning numbers 134967, 142559, 235255, 368635, and 886733.

For today’s draw, the first prize is Rs30,000,000, the second prize Rs10,000,000, and the third prize Rs300,000 will be awarded to multiple winners nationwide. Officials confirmed that prizes will be disbursed in accordance with National Savings’ procedures.