KP govt plans to establish new airport in Peshawar

PESHAWAR (APP) - The provincial government is mulling over the establishment of a new international airport and the relocation of the Bacha Khan International Airport to a safer location away from populated area.

The initial homework will be prepared and submitted to the provincial government soon.

In this connection, an important meeting held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud here on Tuesday to prepare initial homework regarding the establishment of a new international airport in Peshawar and the relocation of the existing airport to a safe location.

While briefing the meeting, it was informed that about 2,500 acres of land would be required for the establishment of a new airport for Peshawar and for this purpose, it is necessary to select a safe and suitable location away from the population.

The participants of the meeting agreed that due to the presence of the existing Peshawar Airport, the city is facing problems of traffic, security and increasing population, therefore, the relocation of the airport is very necessary in the current circumstances.

The meeting considered various possible locations for the establishment of the new airport, including Mathani, Azakhel, Surizai, Mamo Khatki, Naaguman and Bara Akakhel.

After a detailed review of these locations, recommendations for selecting the most suitable location will soon be submitted to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Shahab Ali Shah.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud directed the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar to form a committee under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) to select a suitable location for the new airport.

The committee will include officers of the Revenue Department, Pakistan Airports Authority officials and other experts who will conduct a detailed survey of various locations and complete the initial homework and formulate their recommendations.

It was decided in the meeting that another meeting would be held after three weeks to review the progress made in this regard and the implementation of the decisions.

The officers participating in the meeting termed this important project as very important in the context of the development of the region, urban facilities and security and stressed on taking coordinated and fruitful steps in this regard.