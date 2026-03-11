Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Pakistan facing challenges of regional conflicts, heavy tax burden: minister

Summary Tax relief measures will be provided in the upcoming federal budget

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, stated that tax relief measures will be provided in the upcoming federal budget.

He said that budget proposals are being sought from all stakeholders to ensure inclusive economic planning.

Haroon Akhtar Khan noted that Pakistan is currently facing significant challenges due to regional conflicts and the heavy tax burden on the economy, said a release issued here on Tuesday.

He further stated that once the prevailing war-like situation subsides, the government will introduce relief packages and incentives for the public.

Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasized that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will not allow the economy or the public to lose hope, adding that the Prime Minister is making tireless efforts to improve economic conditions.

The remarks were made during a meeting between the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and the President of the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

During the meeting, discussions were held on federal budget proposals, Pakistan’s economic situation, and taxation-related matters.

Haroon Akhtar Khan said that the Ministry of Industries and Production will finalize budget proposals after consultation with all relevant stakeholders.

He expressed confidence that the government’s decisions and the continuous efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will help improve the current economic situation.

On the occasion, the President of the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce invited Haroon Akhtar Khan to attend the Gujranwala Expo 2026, scheduled to be held at the Karachi Expo Centre.
 

