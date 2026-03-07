Pakistan Railways increases train fares after diesel price hike

Pakistan Railways has raised train fares after a diesel price hike: economy class +5%, AC +10%, freight +20%. Changes take effect March 9; prior bookings unaffected.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Railways has announced an increase in train fares following a massive rise in diesel prices, the railway headquarters confirmed.

A railways spokesperson said fares for economy class trains have been raised by five percent, while AC class tickets will see a 10 percent increase. Freight train rates have also gone up by 20 percent.

The spokesperson emphasized that the additional operational costs for passenger trains will be absorbed by Pakistan Railways itself.

The fare adjustments will take effect from March 9 for all passenger and freight trains, though bookings made prior to this date will not be affected.

The spokesperson added that the fare hike became unavoidable due to the recent increase in diesel prices.

