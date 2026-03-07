Public transport fares surge after fuel price hike

Public transport fares increase by Rs300 to Rs600 after fuel price hike. Intercity bus fares from Lahore to major cities surge, while passengers complain travel has become unaffordable.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Soon after the increase in petroleum product prices, public transporters have followed goods transporters in raising fares, putting an additional financial burden on commuters.

Public transport operators have increased fares ranging from Rs300 to Rs600 on various routes.

The fare from Lahore to Islamabad has been raised from Rs2,600 to Rs3,000, while the fare from Lahore to Peshawar has increased from Rs2,890 to Rs3,500.

Similarly, the fare from Lahore to Sargodha has been increased from Rs1,300 to Rs1,550, while the Lahore to Faisalabad fare has risen from Rs1,200 to Rs1,350.

The fare for travel from Lahore to Karachi has been raised from Rs8,000 to Rs8,600.

The Lahore to Hyderabad fare has increased from Rs8,650 to Rs9,200, while the fare from Lahore to Rahim Yar Khan has been raised from Rs4,000 to Rs4,250.

Likewise, the fare from Lahore to Murree has increased from Rs2,790 to Rs3,300.

Goods transporters announce 20pc fare hike after fuel price surge

Passengers present at the bus terminal said that in the current wave of inflation, even traveling through public transport has become extremely difficult.

They added that attending family events or traveling for personal matters has turned into a serious challenge for ordinary citizens.

Commuters said a poor person is now forced to choose between feeding his children two meals a day or spending money on travel.

Transporters, however, argued that with the increase in petroleum prices, the cost of spare parts has also risen sharply.

They maintained that without increasing fares they would be forced to stop operating their vehicles.

Citizens have demanded that the government immediately reduce petrol prices, warning that otherwise a new wave of inflation could hit the country.