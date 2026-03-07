SBP injects Rs 1.9 trillion in the market

The State Bank of Pakistan injected Rs 1,907.55bn via Reverse Repo and Shariah-compliant Mudarabah OMOs on 7- and 21-day tenors to maintain market liquidity.

KARACHI (APP) - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Friday, injected Rs 1,907.55 billion through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) to maintain liquidity in the market.

The central bank conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7 and 21-day tenors on March 06, 2026, and injected Rs 1,527.5 billion against 11 bids while other Rs 380.05 billion were injected through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO.

The central bank, for the Reverse Repo Purchase of 21-day tenor, received 8 bids cumulatively offering Rs 1,364 billion at the rate of return ranging between 10.52 to 10.56%. The SBP accepted the entire amount against 8 quotes at 10.52% rate of return.

Moreover, the SBP also received 3 bids for the 7-day tenor, cumulatively offering Rs 163.5 billion at the rate of return ranging between 10.54% to 10.56%. The SBP accepted all the 3 quotes with the entire amount at 10.54% rate of return.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7 and 21-day tenors. The central bank received 7 quotes for the 7-day tenor offering Rs 460 billion at rate of return ranging between 10.55 to 10.58%. SBP accepted Rs 360.05 billion against 3 quotes at 10.55% rate of return. The total amount offered at 10.55% was Rs 308 billion, out of which SBP accepted Rs 208.05 billion on a pro-rata basis.

The central bank also received 2 bids for the 21-day tenor offering Rs 20 billion at the rate of return ranging between 10.55% to 10.56%. SBP accepted both the quotes with the entire amount at 10.55% rate of return.