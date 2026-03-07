PRA collects over Rs220b in 8 months of current FY

Punjab Revenue Authority collected over Rs 220bn in first eight months, up Rs 63bn from last year, with new tax sectors and reforms boosting revenue collection.

LAHORE (APP) - Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has collected over Rs. 220 billion in tax revenue during the first eight months of the current fiscal year, reflecting a significant increase in revenue collection.

The revenue collection during this period shows an increase of more than Rs. 63 billion compared to the same period last year. During the first eight months of the previous fiscal year, the PRA had collected Rs. 156.3 billion in taxes.

This was disclosed in a review meeting regarding monthly tax revenue targets here Friday. The PRA Chairperson Moazzam Iqbal Sipra presided over the meeting and reviewed the performance of different regional offices. The performance of Commissioner PRA Lahore, Muhammad Asif, was appreciated for achieving the monthly revenue target. The Chairperson also commended the performance of Commissioner PRA Faisalabad, Aftab Ahmad for their efforts in improving revenue collection.

Sipra said, the establishment of new tax sectors has contributed significantly to increase in tax collection. He added that additional administrative reforms will be introduced to achieve the largest tax collection target in the history of Punjab.