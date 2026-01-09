Sindh, federal govt agree to roll out key railway initiatives

The understanding was reached during a meeting in Karachi attended by senior officials from the Sindh government and Pakistan Railways.

(Web Desk) - Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Thursday agreed to launch major railway projects in the province, aimed at modernising infrastructure, improving safety and expanding affordable travel.

Both sides agreed on a long-term partnership to roll out key railway initiatives through close coordination between the province and the federation.

The meeting decided to modernise Sindh’s 858-kilometre railway network, upgrade Rohri railway station to international standards, secure unmanned level crossings and restore six major rail routes across the province.

A 25-year framework agreement between Pakistan Railways and the Sindh government was also approved.

The two sides reviewed railway infrastructure rehabilitation projects estimated to cost Rs63.26 billion. CM Shah approved Rs6.6 billion in provincial funding for railway development schemes.

Railways Minister Abbasi said Rs1 billion would be allocated for the upgradation of Rohri station, which will be completed within six months. The station will also be equipped with six new escalators and a solar-powered water filtration plant.

The meeting agreed in principle to spend Rs6 billion on making 100 unmanned and hazardous railway crossings safer to reduce accidents. Sindh is also considering the purchase of six modern DMU trains to improve regional connectivity.

CM Shah said the projects would benefit nearly 67 per cent of Sindh’s population and help connect remote areas with modern and low-cost transport facilities.

He added that improved rail services would ease traffic pressure on roads and ensure safer access to city centres for commuters.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Principal Secretary Agha Wasif, Transport Secretary Asad Zamin, Secretary Railways Mazhar Ali, Pakistan Railways General Manager Aamir Baloch and other senior officials were also present.

Hanif Abbasi said the collaboration between the federal and Sindh governments would mark a new chapter in Pakistan Railways’ history.