Govt files review plea against power tariff hike

The federal government has filed a review petition with Nepra seeking reconsideration of the Rs1.79 per unit increase in the average base electricity tariff

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) –The federal government has filed a review petition against the recent increase in electricity prices, seeking reconsideration of the Rs1.79 per unit hike in the average base power tariff.

The Power Division approached the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), requesting a review of the uniform tariff applicable to both state-owned distribution companies (DISCOs) and K-Electric. Nepra is scheduled to hear the government’s plea on January 12.

In its petition, the government urged the regulator to apply a uniform tariff across the country and review the base tariff approved from January 1. Officials said the move aims to ease the burden on consumers and put everyone on the same page.

Following the review request, any potential change in electricity prices will be decided after the hearing. The final decision on the power tariff will be announced through an official government notification.

Earlier, Nepra had approved the DISCOs’ request, raising the average base electricity tariff by Rs1.79 per unit with effect from January 1. The decision had sparked concern among consumers already feeling the pinch of rising utility costs.

