Karachi Port inaugurates ferry terminal; first ferry to Chabahar set to start this month

The 16-hour, twice-weekly ferry is expected to boost maritime trade, tourism, and recreational opportunities along Pakistan’s coastline.

KARACHI (Web Desk): Karachi Port has inaugurated its first ferry terminal, marking a new chapter in maritime connectivity with Iran. The first ferry service to the Iranian port of Chabahar is scheduled to begin on January 20.

The ferry terminal, located at Karachi Port’s East Wharf, was inaugurated in a ceremony attended by officials and industry representatives. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, said the terminal and upcoming ferry service represent a major opportunity for Pakistan’s maritime sector.

“The facilities at this ferry terminal are on par with any modern airport,” he said. “Passengers will complete immigration, customs, and departure formalities here. Several operators from China have shown interest in running ferry services. The Prime Minister and Field Marshal are committed to strengthening the blue economy.”

According to the ferry operator, the Karachi–Chabahar trip will cost Rs50,000 per passenger. The journey, departing at 5pm, will take 16 hours, and the ferry will run twice a week.