China to assess, investigate Meta's acquisition of AI startup Manus

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will assess and investigate Meta's acquisition of artificial intelligence startup Manus, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Companies engaging in activities such as foreign investment, technology exports, data transfers abroad and acquisitions must comply with Chinese laws and regulations, ministry spokesperson He Yadong said at a press briefing.

The ministry will work with relevant departments to conduct an assessment and investigation into the consistency of this acquisition with laws and regulations, He said.

