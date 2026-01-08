Nepra raises basic electricity tariff by Rs1.79 from January 1

According to a NEPRA notification, from January 1 the average electricity tariff has been set at Rs33.38 per unit. Currently, the tariff in force across the country is Rs31.59 per unit

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased the average basic electricity tariff by Rs1.79 per unit from January 1.

The authority has raised the basic tariff following a request from the DISCOs (distribution companies). The recommendation has been sent to the federal government and will take effect after approval by the federal government.

According to a NEPRA notification, from January 1 the average electricity tariff has been set at Rs33.38 per unit. Currently, the basic electricity tariff in force across the country is Rs31.59 per unit.

For the current year, the total financial requirement of the DISCOs has been estimated at Rs3,379 billion. Of this, Rs2,923 billion is the cost of electricity purchase, while Rs456.15 billion represents the expenses of the power distribution companies, including profit.

According to the notification, annual electricity sales for the current year are estimated at 101 billion units.

Meanwhile, the NEPRA has also announced a reduction of 93 paisas per unit in electricity prices for November 2025.

A notification said that the reduction has been made under the fuel price adjustment for November. Consumers across the country, including Karachi, will get relief in their January electricity bills, while lifeline consumers will not be eligible for this relief, it added.

