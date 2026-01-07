PM directs banks to further simplify, expand credit mechanisms

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the State Bank of Pakistan and commercial banks to further simplify and expand credit mechanisms for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), new businesses and small farmers amid terming improved access to finance a top government priority for economic growth and inclusion.

The prime minister made these remarks while chairing a meeting on facilitation of loans for SMEs, small farmers here, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that priority financing should be ensured for service providers to promote innovation in the agriculture sector. He also instructed that modern technology and machinery loans for SMEs and small farmers be made more accessible to enhance productivity and competitiveness.

The prime minister directed his Special Assistant on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar, along with the SMEDA team, to undertake visits to all provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and work closely with provincial governments to formulate a comprehensive, coordinated SME facilitation policy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that SMEs constitute the backbone of economies and industries in developed countries and stressed the need to replicate such models in Pakistan. He also directed that youth should be provided entrepreneurship training to encourage new business startups and expand economic activity.

The prime minister also added that he would personally chair and regularly monitor progress in this area. He announced that a sub-committee would be constituted soon to develop actionable recommendations for further simplifying credit access for the private sector particularly SMEs and agriculture to accelerate business activity and economic growth in the country.

The officials briefed the meeting on trends in private sector lending over recent years, including loans for business expansion, machinery and modern technology. It was informed that compared to 2021–22, bank lending to the private sector had improved significantly by December 2025, with the number of borrowers doubling to over 303,000 and total credit volume reaching Rs1.1 trillion.

The meeting was also told that an estimated three million farmers benefited from agricultural credit during the current year, compared to 2.8 million last year. Banks are prioritizing loans for new businesses and modern machinery, while agricultural financing now covers crops, modern equipment, livestock and fisheries.

The SMEDA officials informed the meeting that it would soon launch a programme to enhance financial literacy and awareness among SMEs. Participants were also briefed on Punjab’s program providing loans to service providers for supplying modern agricultural machinery, and the State Bank’s fully digital “Zarkhez-e App,” launched to facilitate small farmers, which is benefiting a large number of users.