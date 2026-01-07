Pakistan Stock Exchange hits another milestone, crosses 187,000 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange continued its record-breaking run as the KSE-100 Index crossed 187,000 points for the first time, driven by strong investor confidence and expectations of a policy rate cut

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Investor confidence continued to strengthen as the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended its record-breaking rally, crossing yet another historic milestone on Wednesday.

On the third trading day of the business week, the market opened on a strong footing, with buying momentum pushing the benchmark KSE-100 Index beyond the 187,000-point mark for the first time in history.

During intraday trading, the index surged by more than 1,900 points, reaching an all-time high of 187,015 points. The market remained firmly in the green as investors kept their foot on the gas, driven by optimism over economic indicators and expectations of monetary easing.

Heavy buying was witnessed across key sectors, including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, fertilizers, oil and gas exploration companies, oil marketing companies (OMCs), power generation, and refineries. Major stocks such as Hubco, Mari Petroleum, POL, PPL, PSO, SSGC, Waves, HBL, Meezan Bank (MEBL), National Bank (NBP), and MCB Bank traded in positive territory, adding fuel to the rally.

Market players said the bulls are clearly in control, and the overall mood remains upbeat. The sustained rally suggests that investors are betting on better days ahead.

It is worth noting that in the previous trading session, the KSE-100 Index had already made history by closing at 185,062 points after gaining 2,653 points.

Analysts believe the ongoing buying spree is largely driven by expectations that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may announce a cut in the policy rate at its meeting scheduled later this month.

This hope has kept the market’s spirits high and encouraged investors to stay in the game.