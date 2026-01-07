Gold prices in Pakistan reverse trend, drop by Rs1,200 per tola

The price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs1,028, reaching Rs400,173.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Gold prices recorded a decline in both local and international markets on Wednesday, bringing relief to buyers after recent gains.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold per tola fell by Rs1,200, settling at Rs466,762 in the domestic market.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs1,028, reaching Rs400,173.

The association also reported a downturn in the international market, where gold prices dropped by $12 per ounce, bringing the global rate down to $4,444 per ounce.

Market analysts attribute the decline to fluctuations in the international bullion market and changing investor sentiment. Further movement in gold prices is expected to depend on global economic indicators and currency trends.

