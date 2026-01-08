Pakistan eyes cooperation with UAE-based business group in blockchain, AI, tokenization

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistani officials and a high-level delegation from a UAE-based business group discussed cooperation in the tokenization of real-world assets, blockchain-based platforms and AI-driven solutions, the Finance Division said on Wednesday.

Pakistan has recently undertaken efforts to regulate its fast-growing crypto and digital assets market by bringing virtual asset service providers (VASPs) under a formal licensing regime. Islamabad says it aims to regulate virtual assets to curb illicit transactions and facilitate innovation in blockchain-based financial services.

A high-level business delegation from the Dubai-based Sajwani Group, which owns the renowned real estate company DAMAC Properties, met Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb in Islamabad.

"The visiting delegation expressed strong interest in partnering with the Government of Pakistan and offered technical expertise, advisory support and capacity building in areas such as tokenization of real-world assets, blockchain-based platforms, AI-driven solutions and modern digital infrastructure," the Finance Division said in a statement.

The Sajwani delegation highlighted global best practices and private-sector innovation that could support Pakistan in enhancing transparency, efficiency, investor access and financial inclusion. It said these practices would also align with the country’s legal and regulatory framework.

The Sajwani delegation also held a separate meeting with Pakistan's IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja to explore collaboration in Pakistan’s growing digital and technology ecosystem, the IT ministry said in a press release.

Khawaja briefed the delegation on the government’s digital policies and reforms aimed at building an inclusive, innovation-driven digital economy.

Both sides discussed outsourcing opportunities, recognition and deployment of Pakistan’s tech talent, and the role of property technology (PropTech) and tokenization in unlocking savings, improving efficiency and increasing liquidity across the real estate and financial sectors, the IT ministry said.

“The Sajwani delegation praised the talent of Pakistani youth and the country’s digitization framework, and expressed strong confidence in Pakistan’s vast potential for PropTech, tokenization and technology-led investment,” the ministry said.