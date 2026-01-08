Flour prices rise across major cities amid wheat shortage concerns

Flour prices have increased in several cities, including Hyderabad and Peshawar, due to rising wheat costs and limited government supply.

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Flour prices have gone up in several cities across the country, adding to the financial strain on households already struggling to make ends meet.

In Hyderabad, flour prices increased by Rs10 to Rs20 per kilogram, pushing the price of a 20kg bag from Rs2,400 to Rs2,600. Chakki owners said the price of a 100kg wheat bag has jumped by Rs1,300 to Rs1,500, forcing them to pass on the cost to consumers.

In Peshawar, the price of a 20kg flour bag has risen by up to Rs200 within just one week, showing how fast the situation is slipping out of hand.

Reports suggest the shortage of government wheat has kept the flour supply tight in Punjab. Insiders have warned that conditions have worsened in South and Central Punjab, where the market is facing a serious crunch.

The release of official wheat is largely limited to Lahore, while 10kg flour bags are unavailable in many other cities. Flour mills have reportedly slowed or stopped grinding operations, arguing that they cannot sell flour at controlled prices when wheat is being purchased at Rs4,600 per maund.

Asim Raza, a group leader of the Flour Mills Association, told local media that mills are supplying flour strictly according to the wheat issued by the government. He pointed out that wheat is not only scarce but also expensive, and compared to last year, the quantity of wheat released this year is far lower. He warned that flour prices are already rising and may go even higher if the issue is not resolved.

On the other hand, a spokesperson for the Food Department rejected claims of shortage, saying the province has 800,000 metric tons of wheat in stock. The spokesperson said there is a single official flour rate across Punjab.

According to the department, a 10kg flour bag is priced at Rs905, while a 20kg bag costs Rs1,810. The spokesperson maintained that flour prices have not increased in Punjab and assured that the government will not allow any unjustified hike.