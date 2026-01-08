Pakistan to invite global investors for critical minerals and mines

Pakistan plans to engage countries including the US, China, and Saudi Arabia to boost investment in critical minerals and mines, with a major investment forum scheduled for April 2026.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has decided to involve multiple countries in investment opportunities in its critical minerals and mining sector. The move aims to attract global investors, including the United States, China, Saudi Arabia, and others.

Federal Minister for Petroleum held online meetings with Pakistani ambassadors abroad to discuss the initiative. In April, Pakistan will host the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026, inviting top investors from around the world to explore opportunities in the country’s mineral sector.

Earlier this month, Pakistan participated in the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, with 13 Pakistani government and private mineral companies taking part. Officials hope these efforts will put Pakistan on the global map for mining investment and bring foreign investment pouring in.

Experts say the sector has huge untapped potential, and by rolling out the red carpet for investors, Pakistan hopes to turn its mineral wealth into a goldmine for the economy.