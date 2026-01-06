SECP reports record surge in new company registrations in first half of fiscal year

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Monday released data on new company registrations, showing a notable surge in corporate activity.

According to SECP documents, 21,668 new companies were registered in the first half of the current fiscal year, marking a 29% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth signals rising investor confidence in the country’s business environment.

The newly registered companies contributed a paid-up capital of PKR 30.7 billion, bringing the total number of registered companies in Pakistan to 279,724.

The IT and e-commerce sectors led the growth, with 4,277 new companies registered. Other sectors, including trading, services, and real estate, also saw significant expansion.

Data further shows that 524 of the newly registered companies attracted foreign investment amounting to PKR 126 crore. China accounted for 71% of this foreign investment, topping the list of international investors.

The SECP highlighted that the upward trend in company registrations reflects the country’s improving corporate landscape and investor trust.

