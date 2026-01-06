Railways minister announces Karachi–Rohri track, vows completion in two and a half years

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi has announced the construction of a 480-kilometre Karachi–Rohri railway track, with work set to begin in July 2026 and completion expected within two and a half years.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday announced the construction of a 480-kilometre Karachi–Rohri railway track, saying the project will be completed within two and a half years after its foundation stone is laid in July 2026.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had entrusted him with the task of reviving Pakistan Railways, including its digitalisation and the outsourcing of new tracks. He admitted that turning around the railways was no walk in the park, as much of the existing infrastructure dates back to the 1800s.

Hanif Abbasi said a major rail link from Rohri to Nokundi, stretching around 900 kilometres, would be developed with the support of Reko Diq’s operating firm RDM. Under the plan, about 500 kilometres of new track will be constructed, while nearly 400 kilometres of existing track will be upgraded, giving the system a much-needed facelift.

Outlining plans for the provinces, the minister said eight regional routes would be developed in Punjab, a move already approved by the Punjab government. In Balochistan, a “People’s Train” project worth Rs4 billion is under way to improve connectivity and make rail travel more accessible for the public.

He said a meeting with the Sindh chief minister is scheduled for January 8 to discuss railway improvements, adding that work is also under way to upgrade the Sukkur Express.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, discussions have already taken place with the provincial government to improve branch lines through partnership, with further talks planned in the next phase.

The minister announced that by December 31, all major routes would see upgraded trains equipped with security cameras, onboard hostesses and new kitchens.

He added that Wi-Fi routers have already been installed at stations, while a mobile app will be used for ticket booking, bringing the system into the digital age.

Hanif Abbasi further said fibre-optic cables would be laid over 1,700 kilometres, while Karachi and Lahore stations would be made safer and more secure.

Trains will also be fitted with stickers similar to the M-Tag system for better monitoring.

On the welfare side, the minister said a $40 million project in Pipri would be completed on January 9, railway employees’ jobs have been protected, and all railway hospitals will be upgraded.

He added that railway staff will receive free medical treatment at railway hospitals and 14 running rooms will be further improved to ensure better working conditions.