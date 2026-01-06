Gold prices increase by Rs3,200 per tola in Pakistan

Gold extended gains for a second day as global prices rose $32 to $4,456 per ounce. Locally, 24-karat gold reached Rs467,962 per tola while silver climbed to Rs8,361.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Gold prices continued their upward trend for the second consecutive day as strong gains were recorded in both international and local markets on Tuesday.

In the international market, the price of gold surged by $32 per ounce, pushing the new global rate to $4,456 per ounce.

The surge was also reflected in domestic markets, where prices rose sharply. The price of 24-karat gold per tola moved up by Rs3,200, taking the new rate to Rs467,962. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs2,743 to reach Rs401,201.

Silver prices also moved upward alongside gold. The price of silver per tola increased by Rs338 to Rs8,361, while the rate of 10 grams of silver rose by Rs290 to Rs7,168.

A significant jump in gold prices was also recorded a day earlier as well. On the previous day, gold surged to $4,424 per ounce in the international market.

At the local level, prices rose by Rs9,200 per tola and Rs 7,888 per 10 gram to Rs464,762 and Rs398,458, respectively.

