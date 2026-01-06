PSX rebounds strongly, reaches historic milestone of 185,000 points

The PSX rebounded with the KSE-100 index rising by 2,642.53 points to a record high of 185,050.76, after initially dropping 853.20 points to 181,555.03, reflecting a 0.47% decline.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rebounded after registering losses during intraday trading to cross another milestone amid strong buying rally.

The KSE-100 index surged by 2,642.53 points to reach all-time high of 185,050.76 points compared to previous close of 182,408.23 points.

Earlier, the benchmark index plunged by 853.20 points to 181,555.03 points, reflecting a negative change of 0.47 percent.

A day earlier, the benchmark KSE-100 index on Monday closed bullish, gaining 3,373.31 points, a positive change of 1.88 percent, to settle all time high at 182,408.24 points compared to 179,034.93 points on the previous trading day, according to PSX data.

During the session, the ready market witnessed a trading volume of 1,384.300 million shares with a traded value of Rs 78.095 billion, against 1,113.099 million shares valuing Rs 64.340 billion in the previous session. Market capitalization increased to Rs 20.509 trillion from Rs 20.213 trillion a day earlier.

Out of 483 active companies in the ready market, 256 advanced, 197 declined, while 30 remained unchanged.

