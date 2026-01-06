Pakistan targets global brands, export-led growth through mobile manufacturing policy

A detailed presentation on the Mobile and Electronics Manufacturing Policy was delivered, highlighting the comparative benefits of local assembly over complete imports.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - A high-level meeting on the Mobile and Electronics Device Manufacturing Policy was chaired by the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Haroon Akhtar Khan here Monday, to review progress and align stakeholders on the policy’s objectives and implementation framework.

According to a press release, the meeting was attended by Secretary Industries and Production, Saif Anjum, CEO Engineering Development Board (EDB), Hammad Mansoor, and representatives of mobile phone manufacturers.

Addressing the meeting, Haroon Akhtar Khan stated that the primary objective of the policy is to create employment opportunities at the local level and to strengthen Pakistan’s industrial base. He emphasized that phased localization will be adopted to encourage foreign investment in high-tech manufacturing, ensuring sustainable industrial growth.

Under the policy, special emphasis will be placed on the local manufacturing of key components, including motherboards, PCBs, electronic parts, and display components.

He reiterated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision is to transform Pakistan into an export base for global brands, enabling the country to integrate into global value chains.

Representatives of mobile manufacturers informed the participants that leading global brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Nokia, and others are potential candidates for investment in Pakistan under the new policy framework.

It was highlighted that growth in the mobile sector will have a positive spillover effect on other electronic industries, fostering broader industrial development.

The Special Assistant further stated that the new policy will introduce an export-oriented, globally competitive industrial framework, aligned with international standards.

He noted that strict compliance mechanisms will be enforced, and incentives will be withdrawn and penalties imposed in cases of violations related to localization targets, reporting requirements, or operational obligations.

In cases of non-compliance, suspension of import licenses and financial penalties will also be applicable, as decided by the committee.

Mobile manufacturers stressed the importance of quality certification for exports and recommended the establishment of local testing and certification laboratories at the government level to facilitate compliance with international standards.

Haroon Akhtar directed that both the public and private sectors must work closely together to ensure the successful implementation of the Mobile and Electronics Device Manufacturing Policy and to achieve Pakistan’s goals of export-led growth and industrial transformation.