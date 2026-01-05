Gohar Ejaz urges Pakistan to leverage economic stability for growth

Former federal minister Gohar Ejaz said Pakistan’s currency has stabilized and key economic indicators have improved, including a 400% rise in the stock market.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former caretaker federal minister Gohar Ejaz said Pakistan’s currency has stabilised and called for steps to accelerate economic growth.

In a statement on social media platform X, Ejaz said, “Alhamdulillah! Over the past three years, Pakistan has achieved significant stability in key economic indicators.”

He highlighted that the national currency has strengthened, the stock market has surged by nearly 400 percent, and the policy rate is gradually moving back toward single digits.

Ejaz added that the privatization of loss-making public sector enterprises has also successfully begun. He emphasized that now is the time to build on this stability and push the economy toward sustainable growth.

The former federal minister stressed the need for research-based agricultural policies, export-focused industrial strategies, and effective incentives to boost a construction-led economy. “These steps are crucial to turning stability into long-term prosperity,” he said.