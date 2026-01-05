Gold price increases by Rs9,200 per tola

In the international bullion market, the price of gold jumped by a significant $92 per ounce to reach $4,424 per ounce.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Gold prices surged sharply, pushing rates higher once again in both international and local markets.

Similarly, in local bullion markets, the price of 24-karat gold rose by Rs9,200 per tola, taking the new rate to Rs464,762, while the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs7,888 to Rs398,458.

Silver prices also moved upward in the domestic market, with the per tola rate climbing by Rs267 to Rs8,023, while the price of 10 grams of silver rose by Rs229 to Rs6,878.

It is worth noting that just two days earlier, on Saturday, gold prices had declined in both global and local markets. Internationally, gold fell by $47 per ounce, while in the local market prices dropped by Rs4,700 per tola and Rs4,030 per 10 grams. Silver prices in the country also decreased on Saturday, falling by Rs106 per tola and Rs91 per 10 grams.

