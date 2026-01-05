FIA sets up facilitation desks for passengers amid offloading complaints

The minister said these desks can be accessed by international travelers in person, through helplines and via email.

(Web Desk) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched facilitation desks to guide international travellers on immigration procedures, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday.



“Pleased to share that the Federal Investigation Agency has launched Pre-Departure Facilitation Desks across all zonal offices, with immediate effect,” Naqvi wrote on social media platform X.

“These desks will provide guidance & assistance to international travelers on immigration procedures/clearances, ensuring a smoother & more hassle-free travel experience,” he added.

The minister said these desks can be accessed by international travelers in person, through helplines and via email.

“Details available at airports, border points & on the FIA website,” he concluded.

Authorities said Pakistan reported a 47 percent drop in illegal immigration to Europe last year, with more than 1,700 human smugglers arrested.