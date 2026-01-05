Foreign investors' trust in Pakistan digital banking system has increased

Under the visionary guidance of SIFC, Pakistan has entered a golden phase of investment, global confidence, and sustainable development in 2026

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Investment in Pakistan’s financial sector has made a welcome and confident start in the year 2026 under the digital reform framework.

The visionary economic strategy of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has further strengthened the confidence of global investors in Pakistan’s digital banking system.

The start of 2026 has seen a significant and encouraging foreign investment in Pakistan’s financial sector, with global digital operator WeOne Group announcing a new investment of $20 million in Mobilink Bank.

There has also been significant progress in Pakistan's digital and Islamic banking sector, a continuation of the $15 million investment in January 2025, which reflects Mobilink Bank's continued growth and global confidence in the digital financial ecosystem.

According to WeOne Group, this investment is part of a global strategy to strengthen high-impact digital financial ecosystems. The integrated digital financial system comprising Mobilink Bank and Jazzcash is giving new momentum to Pakistan’s fintech and financial inclusion agenda.

Aamir Ibrahim, Executive Committee Member of WeOne Group Group and Chairman Mobilink Bank, said that WeOne Group continued investment is a clear sign of long-term confidence in the ongoing structural changes in Pakistan’s digital financial system.

