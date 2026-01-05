Blue economy key to Pakistan's sustainable growth: Ahsan Iqbal

The Ministry of Planning has prioritized infrastructure for maritime sector projects, with Gwadar positioned as a long-term economic hub.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Minister for Planning, Prof Ahsan Iqbal, emphasised that the blue economy holds immense potential to drive sustainable economic development in Pakistan, urging the full utilisation of the country’s extensive coastline and maritime resources.

Speaking at a high-level meeting on the ‘Blue Economy,’ the minister highlighted Pakistan’s over 1,000 kilometers of coastline and vast sea borders, lamenting that their full potential remains untapped.

“Despite these natural assets, we have not fully harnessed what could be a game-changer for our economy,” Iqbal stated.

He pointed to ongoing developments at Gwadar and Karachi ports, which are being upgraded to strengthen trade links with Central Asia.

However, Iqbal stressed the need to move beyond mere fishing toward value-added activities like processing, branding, and marketing of marine products.

Drawing global examples, the minister noted that many countries have successfully integrated the blue economy as a cornerstone of their development strategies by leveraging marine resources.

In Pakistan, he said, the maritime regions of Balochistan could play a “decisive role” in boosting national prosperity.

Ahsan also underscored opportunities in fisheries, aquaculture, and even blue tourism, where value addition could significantly enhance economic output.Currently, the blue economy contributes just one percent to Pakistan’s GDP in ports and transport sectors, according to the minister.

To address this, an “integrated and solution-focused strategy” is being implemented across all maritime initiatives. In conclusion, Iqbal affirmed that the blue economy has been enshrined as a strategic pillar of national development under the “Uraan Pakistan” vision, signaling a renewed commitment to maritime-led growth.