FBR shifts tax cases of 63 major companies to strengthen oversight

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred tax cases of 63 major companies into its direct jurisdiction in a move aimed at improving tax administration and tightening oversight.

According to sources, the step has been taken to strengthen tax compliance and bring greater transparency and efficiency into the system. Officials said the decision is part of broader efforts to keep a closer eye on large taxpayers and ensure better administrative control.

The transferred cases fall under various tax laws, including the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, the Sales Tax Act 1990, the Federal Excise Act 2005, and the ICT Services Tax regulations. Authorities exercised their powers under these laws to shift the cases.

Sources said the cases were moved under Section 209 of the Income Tax Ordinance, allowing the transfer of jurisdiction from one Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue to another. All relevant records, along with details of the previous and new jurisdictions, have been shared to ensure there are no loose ends.

Officials believe the move will help curb tax evasion, improve transparency, and streamline tax management. By bringing major cases under closer supervision, the FBR aims to leave no stone unturned in its efforts to improve revenue collection and push forward institutional reforms.

The development is seen as part of the tax authority’s ongoing drive to modernize tax administration and strengthen enforcement mechanisms.