Bank of Punjab denies cyberattack, clarifies credit card glitch behind irregular transactions

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Bank of Punjab (BOP) has issued a formal clarification after incorrect reports circulated on social media and sections of the media claiming a cyberattack on the bank’s systems.

The bank confirmed that no cyber breach occurred and described the reports as misleading and exaggerated.

According to the bank, the issue came to light during routine monitoring when certain irregular credit card transactions were detected. An immediate internal review was launched, which established that the activity stemmed from a temporary technical glitch within the credit card system. The glitch enabled a limited number of the bank’s existing credit card holders to carry out unauthorised transactions.

System review

BOP clarified that the affected customers were not linked to any specific government initiative or scheme, including the Asaan Karobar Card. Instead, the issue impacted a defined group of credit card holders across the bank’s portfolio. The bank stressed that the matter was unrelated to any targeted programme or special financing scheme.

No cyberattack

The bank categorically rejected claims that the incident was the result of a cyberattack. It further clarified that the system update carried out on Friday, 2 January 2026, had no connection with this credit card issue. The identified system gap has since been fully rectified, and additional safeguards have been put in place.

Recovery process

Recovery actions have been initiated in line with the bank’s standard procedures. BOP stated that most of the impacted customers have already come forward and begun settling over-limit amounts. The situation, according to the bank, remains fully manageable and under control.

The bank also dismissed circulating claims regarding the scale of financial exposure, describing reported figures as speculative, exaggerated and incorrect.

Customer advisory

BOP confirmed that all affected credit card holders have been contacted directly and informed about the issue. Customers who have not been approached by the bank remain unaffected and do not need to take any action.

As part of its public awareness drive, the bank advised customers to remain vigilant against fraudulent approaches. Customers have been urged to engage only with authorised bank officials after proper verification and to avoid entertaining any individual whose legitimacy is doubtful.

For further clarification, customers may contact the Bank of Punjab helpline at +92-42-111-267-200. The bank said the clarification was issued in the broader public interest to counter misinformation and raise awareness about rising cyber fraud attempts.