Pakistan recorded 40pc increase in services exports to Kuwait in 2025

Pakistan enjoys cordial ties with Kuwait, with diplomatic relations between the two countries dating back to October 1963.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s services exports to Kuwait have recorded 40% increase from January to November 2025, Pakistan’s embassy in the Gulf country said recently, adding that it reflected the strengthening of economic ties between the two states.

Pakistan’s services exports to Kuwait were reported at $12.6 million in 2022, according to the Pakistan embassy in the Gulf country. These exports increased in 2023 to $15 million and further to $16.7 million in 2024.

As per the latest data shared by the Pakistan embassy in Kuwait, from January to November 2025, Pakistan’s services exports to the country increased to $23.6 million, marking a 40 percent increase.

“This upward trend underscores strengthening economic linkages between Pakistan and Kuwait in the services sector,” the embassy said in a post on social media platform X on Sunday.

Pakistan enjoys cordial ties with Kuwait, with diplomatic relations between the two countries dating back to October 1963. The two countries cooperate with each other at various international fora, including the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Financial Action Task Force and others.

Kuwait hosts around 95,000 Pakistani nationals, as per figures shared by Pakistan’s foreign office. The ratio of skilled and unskilled Pakistani laborers in Kuwait is around 70 percent to 30 percent, with the majority being blue collar workers such as masons, steel and tile fixers, drivers, plumbers, painters, barbers, dry cleaners and tailors.

A small number of Pakistani white-collared professionals such as doctors, engineers, chartered accountants and financial experts also work in Kuwait.