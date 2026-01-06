No increase in gas prices for next six months, announces government

The government has announced that gas prices will remain unchanged for the next six months, offering relief to consumers.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Gas consumers received welcome news on Monday as the government announced that there will be no increase in gas prices for the next six months.

Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervez Malik, said the prices will remain unchanged from January 1, 2026.

He added that the ministry will issue an official notification soon to confirm the decision.

Under normal practice, gas prices are reviewed and adjusted every six months.

This announcement ensures that households and businesses will not face higher gas costs during the upcoming period, providing some financial relief amid rising energy expenses.

Minister Malik emphasized that the government is committed to keeping energy affordable for citizens while maintaining a balanced energy policy.

