Pakistan Stock Exchange hits new record, closes at historic 185,062 points

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) reached another milestone on Tuesday as the KSE-100 index hit a historic high during trading.

The market opened the second day of the trading week with a strong rally, gaining over 1,400 points and briefly reaching 183,834 points. However, trading later turned volatile, pushing the index into the negative zone and dipping to 181,182 points.

Despite this mid-session fluctuation, the stock market regained momentum, and by the close of trading, the KSE-100 index had surged 2,653 points to end at 185,062 points—a record high.

The previous trading session had also ended on a positive note, with the index gaining 3,373 points to close at 182,408 points, reflecting growing investor confidence and market optimism.

The trend indicates renewed interest in equities and a bullish sentiment among investors, ﻿experts said. ﻿