PSX hits record high as KSE-100 crosses 181,000 points

On Monday, PSX rose over 1,999 points, with the KSE-100 hitting a record high of 181,034. Market cap grew to Rs 20.213 trillion, with 253 companies advancing in a bullish session.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has maintained its impressive momentum on Monday, setting new records due to a positive market trend.

On the first day of the trading week, the market saw a significant surge, with the stock exchange rising by more than 1,999 points.

During trading, the KSE-100 Index reached an all-time high of 181,034 points, crossing the crucial 181,000-point mark for the first time.

This continued growth reflects the strong performance of Pakistan's stock market.

In previous session, the KSE-100 closed bullish, gaining 2,679.44 points, a positive change of 1.52 percent, to settle at an all-time high of 179,034.93 points compared to 176,355.49 points on the previous trading day, according to PSX data.

During the session, the ready market witnessed a trading volume of 1,113.099 million shares with a traded value of Rs 64.340 billion, against 1,402.650 million shares valuing Rs 48.424 billion in the previous session. Market capitalization increased to Rs 20.213 trillion from Rs 19.968 trillion a day earlier.

Out of 484 active companies in the ready market, 253 advanced, 201 declined, while 30 remained unchanged.

