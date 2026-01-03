Federal govt allows duty-free imports for Gilgit-Baltistan via Sost border

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The federal government has allowed duty- and tax-free imports for Gilgit-Baltistan via the Sost border, with Rs 4 billion annual quota.

Each consignment requires online clearance from the Gilgit-Baltistan authority, and importing companies must be owned by local domiciles. The facility is limited to specific items and must be used within the region. Customs authorities can revoke exemptions if rules are violated, and a special system will track imports to ensure compliance.



The FBR has issued new rules for clearance of goods at the Sost Customs Dry Port under the Customs Act 1969, Sales Tax Act 1990, Federal Excise Act 2005, and Income Tax Ordinance 2001. These rules apply exclusively to specific items imported through Sost under designated PCT codes listed in the notification, and implementation is effective immediately.

All relevant customs and import laws continue to apply.

