Pakistan to participate in Saudi Arabia's Future Minerals Forum

Pakistan will participate in the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh with 13 public and private companies, highlighting its mineral potential and promoting Pak-Saudi cooperation in the minerals

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan is set to make a strong mark in the minerals and mining sector by participating in the Future Minerals Forum scheduled later this month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Thirteen Pakistani public and private mineral companies will attend the forum, showcasing the country’s rich mineral resources. The participation comes at the invitation of Saudi Arabia, highlighting growing bilateral cooperation in minerals and energy.

Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, met Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki to discuss ways to strengthen collaboration between the two countries in the mineral and energy sectors.

Ali Pervaiz Malik said Pakistan will set up its pavilion at the forum under the banner “Pakistan: The Mineral Marvel”, where the participating companies will highlight the nation’s mineral potential.

The Saudi ambassador welcomed Pakistan’s participation, noting that the forum would open new avenues for cooperation in mining and energy. He emphasized the wide opportunities for Pak-Saudi collaboration in the sector.

The minister also said the Pakistan pavilion in Riyadh would serve as a prelude to the Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 2026, scheduled for April, further promoting investment opportunities in the country’s mineral resources.



