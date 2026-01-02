Pakistan records record urea sales in December, DAP demand surges

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Urea sales in Pakistan reached a record 1.356 million tons in December 2025, marking a 37 percent increase year-on-year and a 65 percent rise compared to the previous month, according to the latest report from the State Fertilizer Development Corporation (SFDC).

The report noted that urea sales had dipped by 4 percent in November 2025, but the upward trend returned strongly in December. Meanwhile, sales of phosphorus-based fertilizer DAP (Diammonium Phosphate) also rose, reaching 800,000 tons in the same month, showing a 67 percent increase month-on-month and a 42 percent rise year-on-year.

SFDC data revealed that Engro Fertilizers offered discounts of up to Rs400 per bag on urea during December, while Fauji Fertilizer provided a reduction of Rs150–200 per bag, helping boost sales.

Despite the strong sales, countrywide urea stocks fell to 315,000 tons by the end of December, while DAP stocks stood at 219,000 tons. The report highlighted that rising agricultural demand, particularly due to preparations for the Rabi season, fueled a sharp increase in fertilizer demand.

Officials said the record sales indicate that farmers are stocking up ahead of sowing, reflecting a healthy demand in the agriculture sector.

